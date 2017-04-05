Dermot Weld's Rose De Pierre grimly held off Marshall Jennings to claim the feature Heritage Stakes.

A competitive eight-runner field went to post for the Listed race over a mile, with Weld's filly an 11-4 chance.

Fozzy Stack's Onenightidreamed was made favourite on the back of his respectable return to action in the Irish Lincolnshire and with race fitness on his side he ran a good race but could only manage third.

Pat Smullen appeared to have put matters to bed a furlong out on the Moyglare Stud-owned four-year-old, but she had to be really brave inside the last 50 yards.

It was Jessica Harrington's Marshall Jennings who surprisingly came out of the pack to challenge her and at one stage looked like claiming the spoils, only for Weld's filly to dig deep to win by a head.

It brought up a quick double for trainer and jockey, who had earlier struck with Ace Of Diamonds (14-1) in the Bulmers Live At Leopardstown Handicap.

Weld will now look to Group-race targets for Rose De Pierre: "It was a good positive performance from a very consistent filly. She battled hard to win her stakes race in Cork and she did the same again there.

"She's a filly we hope to move on now. She's won twice at stakes level, and been multiple stakes-placed, so next time we'll look to win a Group race with her.

"I'll keep an open mind for different Group races during the year, but I just wanted to win another stakes with her today. I toyed with running in the Group race at Naas last Sunday, but the ground was just too heavy. She never wants it firm or never wants it heavy.

"I had her in the Gladness on Sunday and the decision was whether to run in that or today, and we went for today. Probably at the seven she was going easier than at the line so I'd say a mile is as far as she wants to go.

"She'll come on. All of mine at the moment are probably just a few weeks off. It's a long year as it runs to November this year."

John Oxx saddled a promising winner when Bengala came with a late run under Declan McDonogh to take the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden at Leopardstown.

A €350,000 euro purchase, the daughter of Pivotal was sent off at 14-1 in a decent-looking contest.

Aidan O'Brien's Bound was the 13-8 favourite having finished second in a Listed race last season but while Seamie Heffernan set out to make all, with a furlong to run the challengers were mounting up.

Willie McCreery's Aurora Butterfly made a bold bid for home and saw everything else off, before Bengala swooped to win by a short head.

"She's a nice filly. She was working well and I'm not surprised she won," said Oxx.

"She was a bit raw and we knew she'd need an educational run. That was the number one thing, to get her in between horses and teach her a bit and then see with a flick of the whip what she could do.

"She could come down in trip, maybe. There is a Listed race at Navan in 18 days' time, the Salsabil Stakes, so we'll see how she comes out of the race. It might be a possibility.

"She was bought in the Wildenstein dispersal and I had her for a few weeks before that. Mr Evans bought her and thankfully sent her back to me. I wasn't doing anything with her, just hacking around, but you could see she was really athletic - a tall, leggy filly."

It was Student Race Day at Leopardstown

In the opening Leopardstown "Club 30" Membership (C & G) Maiden the Ger Lyons-trained Inshayable stepped up on his sole run at two to make an impressive seasonal return.

A half-brother to former Lyons inmate Ainippe, he was held up for a late run by Colin Keane, the jockey knew exactly what he had under him as his mount quickened nicely.

Without having to be too strongly ridden Inshayable (6-1) beat Naturalist by a length and a quarter.

"It was a grand performance and he has a great temperament for the job," said Lyons.

"I would have liked to start him off over a mile but we were adamant that he wanted the mile and a quarter and he's done that well.

"We've his full-sister at home, a two-year-old, and we had Ainippe.

"If he didn't run accordingly today we would have been worried as he's up there with the nice ones in the yard.

"He's grown over the winter and I think he's still on the leg. We'd hope there is more improvement in him."

Torcedor shocked Forgotten Rules and Twilight Payment in the Spin 1038 Race.

Weld's Forgotten Rules - winner of the Long Distance Cup at Ascot in 2014 - was quickly to the head of affairs under Smullen, but the Harrington-trained Torcedor kept him company and it became apparent rounding the bend the odds-on favourite would have a fight on his hands.

The 8-1 shot proceeded to rocket up the straight, going quickly clear in the hands of Colm O'Donoghue and ultimately being full value for a five-and-a-half-length call over Royal Ascot third Twilight Payment.