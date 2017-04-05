Barry Geraghty is set to ride More Of That in Saturday's Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Geraghty's boss JP McManus has four contenders at this stage, with the Jonjo O'Neill-trained More Of That and Gordon Elliott's Cause Of Causes his two leading lights.

More Of That was last seen when finishing sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, while Cause Of Causes won the Glenfarclas Chase at the Festival.

Geraghty looks likely to opt for the first-named though, leaving Jamie Codd to once again get the leg up on Cause Of Causes.

"Barry is set to ride More Of That, with Jamie ready to ride Cause Of Causes, though Barry is obviously waiting until the end to see if anything should change," Frank Berry, McManus' racing manager, told the Irish Independent.