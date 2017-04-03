Robert Havlin has failed in his final appeal to France Galop against a six-month ban for failing a doping test.

Havlin is banned until October 4 but will ask the British Horseracing Authority not to reciprocate the suspension.

Paul Struthers, chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association, said: "We will be making an application to the BHA and we've got 48 hours to do so, which we will do."

In February, France Galop said the Newmarket-based jockey had returned a positive sample when riding at Saint-Cloud on October 30 and that it would "request the reciprocation" of the imposed sanction by its counterpart in Britain.

He had his initial appeal dismissed last month.

Havlin strongly refuted the findings and said at the time the ban was announced that he was "deeply upset and shocked" by the suspension.

The jockey added that he fully expected to clear his name following what he described as an "outrageous miscarriage of justice and defamation of my character".

The BHA has confirmed it has been asked to reciprocate the penalty, but that Havlin has the right to apply for it not to be passed on.

"The BHA has been informed of the decision by France Galop and asked to reciprocate the penalty under the international agreement," said BHA head of media Robin Mounsey.

"The usual process will apply, which is that, having been asked to reciprocate, any penalty will be reciprocated automatically, however the individual involved has the right to lodge an application for the penalty not to be reciprocated.

"Such an application would be considered by the disciplinary panel."

Struthers added in a statement that Havlin "will continue to fight to clear his name".

He said: "We believe Rab Havlin is a victim of a miscarriage of justice and he has our full support in continuing his legal challenges to overturn the suspension imposed by France Galop, a decision we do not accept to be supported by the facts.

"His French solicitor will tomorrow commence to challenge the decision in the French courts and the PJA will lodge an application with the British Horseracing Authority requesting that they do not reciprocate the suspension.

"This application, made under Rule (A)69 of the Rules of Racing, will be on the grounds that we believe France Galop has failed to comply with the laws of natural justice.

"Rab has never tested positive for prohibitive substances or failed any such test in his 27-year riding career, and will continue to fight to clear his name.

"He has the ongoing support of John Gosden and John's wife Rachel Hood and is very grateful to them for this support."