Top-weight Carlingford Lough and Ziga Boy have both been ruled out of Saturday's Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

The John Kiely-trained Carlingford Lough, who was last seen finishing fourth when bidding for a third successive victory in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February, was due to carry 11st 10lb in the world's most famous steeplechase, but will not line up on Merseyside.

Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, said: "He's not going to run on Saturday. He's going to wait for the Irish National or the Punchestown Gold Cup - either of them two.

"He could run in the Irish National."

Ziga Boy was a general 50-1 shot having won the last two renewals of the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster, but he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a tendon injury.

Dan Downie, racing manager for the Axom syndicate that owns the Alan King-trained grey, said: "It's very disappointing, obviously. We nearly got there, but we all know how hard it is to get these horses ready for a big day and unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.

"Hopefully we'll get him back to fight another day at some stage, but I would have thought he'll miss the whole of next season.

"With a tendon injury, we could probably get him back in about a year's time, but that would be pointless, so we'll aim towards the autumn of 2018."