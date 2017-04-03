Point-to-point rider James McNeile has died following a fall at Larkhill racecourse near the English town of Salisbury on Saturday.

McNeile was taken to Southampton Hospital by air ambulance after suffering a significant head injury when colliding with a fence at the Wiltshire track.

Doctors later found him to have suffered a substantial brain injury and McNeile died on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Injured Jockey’s Fund on behalf of McNeile's family read: "It is with much regret that we announce today the death of James McNeile, 57, from Devizes, Wiltshire, following a fall at Larkhill point-to-point course on Saturday.

Devastated about my good buddy James McNeile passing.These pictures sum him up. Always Smiling and went doing what he loved.May he RIP pic.twitter.com/bln4RNGoke — David Crosse (@DavidCrosse) April 3, 2017

"James fell in the 3.45 race and collided with the fence sustaining a significant head injury. He was attended immediately by the racecourse medical team which included consultants in emergency medicine and intensive care and anaesthetics as well as paramedics.

"It was immediately apparent that this was a substantial brain injury and after stabilisation he was flown by air ambulance to Southampton Hospital. He was ventilated from the time of the accident.

"On arrival and after subsequent examination, it became apparent that the degree of brain damage was such that this was not a survivable injury. James deteriorated overnight and died peacefully on Sunday.

"James died competing in a sport he loved, and around which he had built his life and some wonderful friendships."