Trainer Sandra Hughes is weighing up her options for Acapella Bourgeois following his disappointing showing at the Cheltenham Festival.

The six-year-old galloped his rivals into the ground in the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan in February and as a result lined up in the RSA Chase as a leading contender.

However, after getting into an early battle for the lead with eventual winner Might Bite, Acapella Bourgeois weakened to pass the post last of six finishers.

The Curragh trainer said: "He came back from Cheltenham well and we've been happy with him since.

"The occasion just got to him on the day. He got very buzzed up beforehand and that took its toll.

"The main thing is he came home safe and sound."

The chestnut son of Network could remain at the top level at either Fairyhouse or Punchestown, or may have his sights lowered at Cork.

"The Ryanair Gold Cup in Fairyhouse would be a possibility if it came up heavy, but I believe Yorkhill is going there and I'm not sure I'd want to take him on," Hughes added.

"We could wait for Punchestown, but then we could bump into Might Bite again, so we'll see.

"There is a Grade Three at Cork on Easter Sunday he could go for. That might be an easier option and it would be nice for him to finish his season on a good note.

"We know he handles heavy ground and he's a very exciting horse for next season."