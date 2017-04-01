Bravery made a fairytale start to his career for David O'Meara as he denied Ryan Moore a four-timer on Oh This Is Us in the Betway Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster.

Danny Tudhope made the bold move of switching from his high draw of 20 to go right across to the favoured far side aboard the four-year-old colt, who was fourth in last season' s Irish 2000 Guineas when trained by Aidan O'Brien.

It paid off as 20-1 shot Bravery, bought for 44,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Autumn Sales, showed his class by denying Oh This Is Us by a neck to spoil a massive gamble on the 7-2 favourite.

Donncha was (7-1) was another neck away in third, with 2015 Lincoln winner Gabrial (16-1) just half a length away in fourth.

Tudhope said: "The key to this horse is just to get him to switch off as he can be a bit keen in his races."

O'Meara said: "He travelled well. He's run as far as a mile and a half in Ireland so it was a bit of a guessing game whether a mile would be too sharp for him.

"He ran well in a lot of good races in Ireland so this would be a drop in class for him.

"I'm really happy with him. It's great."