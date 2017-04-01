Buveur D'Air heads a stellar list of 10 entries for the Betway Aintree Hurdle at the Liverpool course on Thursday after the Grade One contest was reopened.

The Champion Hurdle winner, trained by Nicky Henderson, is one of four possible runners owned by JP McManus.

His formidable team is completed by Buveur D'Air's stablemate My Tent Or Yours, Jezki, who won this race in 2015, and Yanworth.

However, the latter is reported more likely to go for the Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle over three miles next Saturday.

As well as the Jessica Harrington-trained Jezki, another past winner in the list is 2014 hero The New One for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

A surprise name among the entries is Apple's Jade, winner of the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham for Gordon Elliott.

However, her owners Gigginstown House Stud said earlier in the week that she would be "kept for Ireland later in the season".

Henry de Bromhead's Identity Thief and Colin Kidd's Rashaan provide further Irish interest, while the Paul Nicholls-trained duo of Modus and Old Guard make up the 10.