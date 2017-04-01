Flemenstar returns to competitive action in the Normans Grove Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

The 12-year-old looked a potential superstar when competing a hat-trick of Grade One victories in 2012, but has suffered his fair share of problems since.

He was sidelined between November 2013 and March 2015 and while he never quiet returned to his brilliant best, he did add to his top-level tally at Leopardstown the Christmas before last.

However, he has not been seen since March of last year and connections admit only time will tell whether he is ready for battle once more.

Flemenstar's owner, Stephen Curran, said: "It's his first run back after an injury and we'll see how we go.

"He was to go to Navan a couple of weeks ago for the Webster Cup, but he scoped badly so we had to miss that and wait.

"We're happy with him, but we'll know a lot more after Sunday."

Flemenstar must concede weight to each of his seven rivals in the Grade Two contest.

Gigginstown House Stud have a formidable hand, with the Gordon Elliott-trained trio of Ball D'Arc, The Game Changer and Tell Us More joined by Henry de Bromhead's Devils Bride.

Willie Mullins has claimed this prize a record six times and relies on Ballycasey, who has won both the PWC Champion Chase and the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park this season.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: "Ballycasey has had a fantastic season, winning a brace of Grade Twos over two and a half miles.

"Coming back in trip will make things a little more difficult for him, but he jumps so well, so that will be an asset for him.

"It looks another good opportunity for him to pick up prize-money."

Nearly Nama'd is an interesting contender for leading owner JP McManus and trainer Sandra Hughes.

The nine-year-old ran a fine race after a 14-month absence when runner-up to A Toi Phil in the Webster Cup a fortnight ago.

"It was his first run of the year in Navan and I thought he ran very well," said Hughes.

"We've been very happy with him since, he seems fresh and well and we're looking forward to running him.

"We're hopeful he'll run a big race."

Elliott's apparent fourth string, Realt Mor, completes the line-up.