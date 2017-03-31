Barry Geraghty will wait as long as possible before deciding on his mount for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree, but admitted it's likely to be Cause of Causes or More Of That.

The leading rider is just happy he has a choice to make, after this week being given the all-clear to resume in the saddle having been forced to miss the Cheltenham Festival through injury.

Geraghty, who is back at Fairyhouse on Sunday, was on RTÉ's 2fm and asked if Cause of Causes was the stand-out choice for him in the Grand National and replied: "Well him or More Of That.

"It's a bit of a difficult one More Of That was running well in Leopardstown when he tipped up, but you'd have to say he under preformed slightly in the Gold Cup.

"Cause of Causes won the Cross Country which isn't a bad guide. Silver Birch had done well in Cross County and he went on to win and other horses have been placed and done well in the Grand National.

"It's not a straight-forward call. You're kind of taking it a little bit on chance so I'm just going to sit it out and see," he added.