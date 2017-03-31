Apple's Jade will not run in the Doom Bar Aintree Hurdle next Thursday, said her owners Gigginstown House Stud.

The Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old won the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but will not be asked to return to England for the Grade One on Merseyside.

Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O'Leary told the Irish Independent: "Everything is fine with Apple's Jade but she's being kept for Ireland later in the season."

Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air is hot favourite for the Aintree Hurdle, but he could be joined in the line-up by Jezki, who is also owned by JP McManus.

McManus' racing manager Frank Berry said: "We'll see (about Jezki), but the plan is for Buveur D'Air to run.

"Jezki is in the three-mile Liverpool Hurdle but there's a good chance he'll go in the Aintree Hurdle.

"(It is) more than likely Yanworth will run in the Liverpool Hurdle."