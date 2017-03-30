George Baker is making "really good progress" as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in a fall at St Moritz in Switzerland in February.

The jockey, who won the St Leger last September on Harbour Law, was riding Boomerang Bob for Jamie Osborne on the frozen lake track when the horse was brought down and fatally injured.

Baker was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Chur and after having undergone a MRI scan, it was confirmed he had suffered some bleeding in the brain.

Earlier this month the rider returned to Britain and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Wellington Hospital in London.

He is currently in the rehabilitation wing of the Wellington Hospital, where he will stay for the next few weeks.

Baker's wife, Nicola, said in a statement issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund: "George has made really good progress in the last week and the doctors are proposing that in two to three weeks' time he will move to another rehabilitation centre nearer to home."