Yorkhill is the headline act among 24 entries for the Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on April 16.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was an authoritative winner of the JLT Novices' Chase at last week's Cheltenham Festival and would undoubtedly be a hot favourite if putting his unbeaten record over fences on the line on Easter Sunday.

Mullins unsurprisingly has a strong hand, with Bachasson, Bellshill, Great Field and Royal Caviar also among his seven contenders.

Sponsor Michael O'Leary's sole success in the race arrived in 2007 courtesy of the Charlie Swan-trained One Cool Cookie, but Gigginstown House Stud's familiar maroon and white silks are sure to be well represented this year.

Noel Meade's Road To Respect was one of the most impressive winners at the Cheltenham Festival as he stormed to a six-length success in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase under Bryan Cooper. Meade and Gigginstown also have the option of fielding Flogas Novice Chase winner Disko, who was third behind Yorkhill at Cheltenham.

Other contenders include the Gordon Elliott-trained trio of A Toi Phil, Ball D'Arc and General Principle, Alan Fleming's Festival hero Tully East and Jessica Harrington's Our Duke.

The two British-trained entries are Gary Moore's Casse Tete and Frodon from Paul Nicholls' stable.

Fairyhouse manager Peter Roe said: "The Ryanair Gold Cup is always a top-class affair and this year's renewal is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

"To potentially have three Cheltenham Festival winners in the line-up is a mouthwatering prospect."