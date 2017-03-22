Barry Geraghty is hoping an upcoming scan will show he's on course to return to the saddle for next month's Grand National meeting at Aintree.

The leading rider was ruled out of last week's Cheltenham Festival for the first time in his glittering career after he suffered a collapsed lung and six broken ribs in a fall at Kempton at the end of February.

Geraghty feels his condition has improved in the last couple of weeks and hopes to have a firmer idea of when he might be ready to return after seeing a specialist in the coming days.

"I'll have a scan in the next week and I should get a better idea after that," the Meath jockey said.

"Aintree is the target and it's definitely coming along.

"We'll see what the specialist says and go from there."