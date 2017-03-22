Willie Mullins is responsible for seven of the 61 entries for the Randox Health Topham Chase at Aintree on April 7.

This year's team includes Ballycasey, winner of the PWC Champion Chase and the Red Mills Chase at Gowran this season, and Haymount, who was third in the National Hunt Chase at last week's Cheltenham Festival.

There are a total of 17 Irish-trained entries, including recent Navan winner A Toi Phil, who is one of three entries for Gordon Elliott.

The home team is headed by last year's winner Eastlake, whose trainer Jonjo O'Neill also has Go Conquer and Fort Worth in the mix.

O O Seven, Gold Present and Cocktails At Dawn, who also holds an entry in the Grand National, could represent Nicky Henderson, who has won the Topham five times.

Other contenders include the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon - one of five entries for the Ditcheat handler - and Robin Dickin's stable stalwart Thomas Crapper.

Weights for Topham Chase will be revealed on Wednesday, March 29.