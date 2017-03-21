Edwulf will arrive home at Joseph O'Brien's stables in Piltown on Tuesday evening after he was deemed fit enough to travel following his health scare at the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old went badly wrong after jumping the final fence in the JT McNamara National Hunt Chase when he looked likely to finish second to Tiger Roll.

He was pulled up by jockey Derek O'Connor and then collapsed.

The next race was delayed by 10 minutes as he was being treated and Edwulf was eventually moved off the course while still being looked at before being loaded into the horse ambulance.

Edwulf was taken to the Three Counties Equine Hospital, in nearby Tewkesbury, where he appears to have made a full recovery.

"He's travelling back home today and all's good," O'Brien said.

"I haven't spoken to the vets there recently, but basically he ran out of oxygen. It affected his heart and he lost all his coordination.

"I think that is what happened, as far as we know.

"He's absolutely perfect now again. It's great.

"He'll have a good, long break. He'll go out in the paddock and we won't decide for some time whether he will go racing again or not."