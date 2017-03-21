A kick to the head following a fall at the Galway Festival last summer resulted in impaired vision for the jockey when looking through the top of his left eye - a situation that isn't ideal for a jockey considering the posture they must adopt in races.

Power sustained a complete fracture of his left-eye socket, prompting fears that his career might be over.

Anyone notice how when Robbie Power had his injury issues this term, incl with his eye, he kept saying: "I'll be back." #hastalavistababy pic.twitter.com/a0CcRSYYz2 — Richard Forristal (@R_Forristal) March 18, 2017

However, a visit to ophthalmologist Ian Flitcroft in Dublin resulted in the 35-year-old jockey returning to the saddle in October.

“I wear specially treated goggles to correct the double vision,” Power revealed to The Guardian.

"It doesn’t affect me in everyday life. I can still drive and everything else is fine. It’s only a problem when you’re on a horse, looking out of the top of your eyeball.

“Ian Flitcroft came up with the idea. He said I was the first jockey he’s worked with but he’s worked with swimmers and snooker players before.

“I’d say the muscles on the floor of the eye-bed have gone. It would probably take surgery to fix them and I’ve been told that surgery is an option.”

But Power added that he was not tempted by surgery, given how well the corrective goggles have worked for him.

After his victory in the blue riband event on St Patrick's Day, Power could be seen with one eye wide open (his left eye) and the other almost closed. It's the left eye that is damaged.