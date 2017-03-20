Trainer Jessica Harrington has confirmed that her Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John will run in the €250,000 Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, 26 April.

The seven-year-old scored in fantastic style at Cheltenham and Harrington is delighted that he will round off his campaign at her local course.

"Sizing John has come out of his Cheltenham race very well and we were obviously thrilled with how everything went," said the trainer.

"So we have decided that our next step is to go to Punchestown at the end of April."

Also likely to be involved is the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree, trained in England by Mark Bradstock.

An array of Cheltenham stars received a warm welcome in Moone this evening as Jessica Harrington's Festival heroes returned home pic.twitter.com/7ao0OHtyjU — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 19, 2017

Willie Mullins announced that the Festival will be the aim for most of his Cheltenham runners and he is expected to have a string of star names on show.

Among those set to appear are Un De Sceaux, a superb winner of the Ryanair Chase, who could step back to two miles for the Grade 1 BoyleSports Champion Chase on the opening day - Tuesday, 25 April.

That race is likely to also be the target for Henry de Bromhead's Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Special Tiara.

Nichols Canyon, winner of the Stayers Hurdle at Prestbury Park, is being aimed by Mullins at the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

The gutsy Lil Rockefeller, who finished second to Nichols Canyon, could reoppose at Punchestown.

Further interest is set to be added to the €250,000 contest by last year's winner One Track Mind, who trainer Warren Greatrex has kept fresh for a return visit to Punchestown.

Yorkhill, who looked a Gold Cup horse of the future when winning the JLT Novices' Chase last week, is also set to line up at the Co Kildare venue for Mullins, as is Penhill, winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Like Mullins, trainer Gordon Elliott saddled six winners at Cheltenham and many of those are on course for Punchestown including Apple's Jade, who captured the OLBG Mares' Hurdle.

Mullins also plans to run Vroum Vroum Mag and Limini, who finished second and third behind Apple's Jade.