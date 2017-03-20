

Yanworth could step up in trip at Aintree next month if connections decide to run again this season.

The Alan King-trained seven-year-old was sent off the 2-1 favourite for the Champion Hurdle last Tuesday, but had to settle for seventh behind fellow JP McManus-owned runner Buveur D'Air.

Regardless of whether he runs in the Aintree Hurdle on the opening day of the Grand National meeting, a chasing campaign awaits next season.

King said: "I think it looked as if he does want more of a trip. He travelled very well early on. They didn't go very quick and down the hill he was caught flat-footed, then stayed on up the hill.

"If we run him again, I would imagine we go two and a half at Aintree. If not, that would be him and he will go chasing next season.

"He was jumping big, but that is why we put the cheekpieces on. He looked like he had run an awful race, but he stayed on up the hill and with another few strides would have been sixth.

"I am pleased with the way he finished the race off."

Stablemate Uxizandre may also be seen at Aintree, after his seventh-place finish in the Ryanair Chase won by Un De Sceaux.

The nine-year-old won the 2015 renewal, but had only been seen once since, when finishing a fine second to Willie Mullins' charge in the Clarence House Chase run at Cheltenham in January.

King said: "If you look through his form, if things don't go his way he can throw in the odd poor run. He just got taken on by Un De Sceaux and it was also his second run back, so that could have been something to do with it.

"He seemed fine and his legs are good. If we are happy we will go to Aintree for the two-and-a-half-mile race there (Melling Chase).

"He does want things to go his own way and that didn't happen at Cheltenham."

King also had news on Master Blueyes, as it emerged he had an excuse for his run in the Triumph Hurdle.

He said: "He is lame and I would suspect he has a stress fracture. He will be fine, though.

"Wayne (Hutchinson) was not happy from about halfway on Friday and he pulled up very sore."