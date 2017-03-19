Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John received a hero's welcome when he was paraded on Sunday evening in the small Co Kildare village of Moone.

The seven-year-old, owned by Alan and Ann Potts, produced a brilliant display in the hands of Robbie Power to give trainer Jessica Harrington a first Gold Cup victory with her first runner in the big race.

An array of Cheltenham stars received a warm welcome in Moone this evening as Jessica Harrington's Festival heroes returned home pic.twitter.com/7ao0OHtyjU — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 19, 2017

Harrington's daughter, Kate, said: "It was amazing and I don't think it will sink in until next week.

"I had to get up on Saturday morning and watch it again on TV to really believe that it happened."

Sizing John's triumph was the highlight of a fantastic Cheltenham treble for the Harrington team after Supasundae won the Coral Cup and Rock The World landed the Festival-ending Grand Annual.

Supasundae and Rock The World also joined Sizing John in the homecoming parade in Moone, as was Power, who rode all three horses to Cheltenham glory.

The three horses were paraded in front of a sizeable crowd of well-wishers, while Moone was decked in flags of emerald green and yellow - the colours of Sizing John's racing silks.

"For Rock The World to win the last as well, it's what dreams are made of," Kate Harrington added.

"Supasundae was special as well on Wednesday.

"It was an amazing week, full stop. All credit to Mum and all the team at home to have all the horses there in such fine form.

"The horses came back Friday night and they are all in good form. There is not a bother on them and we couldn't be happier."