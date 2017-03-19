Gordon Elliott capped what was perhaps the greatest week of his training career with a fantastic five-timer at Navan.

The Cullentra handler was crowned leading trainer at this year's Cheltenham Festival after matching Willie Mullins' tally of six winners, but beating his title rival on count-back.

Elliott enjoyed a staggering six-timer at Navan last November and came close to replicating the feat at his local track's latest fixture.

"It's a great day again and I wish we had racing at Navan every week," said the trainer, who also had a winner at Limerick on the same afternoon.

Elliott got the day off to a flyer with Monbeg Notorious, who made every yard of the running to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle.

With stable companion and 8-11 favourite Baltazar D'Allier stumbling and falling with a circuit still to race, 100-30 chance Monbeg Notorious continued on his merry way and saw off Augustin by five and a half lengths.

Denis O'Regan had taken over in the saddle from Bryan Cooper, who is still bruised after he was unseated from Death Duty in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham on Friday.

Elliott said: "He's a grand, big, galloping horse - a chaser for next year.

"This is the sort of track and ground that he wants. He's a winter horse and may not do too much more this season.

"He'll be a nice horse for next year."

The trainer then saddled his 200th winner of the season in Britain and Ireland combined as Chirico Vallis came good in the Bective Restaurant Maiden Hurdle under Davy Russell.

Sanibel Island and O'Regan landed the Kilberry Handicap Hurdle before A Toi Phil justified 6-5 favouritism in the feature event of the day, the Grade Two Webster Cup.

With Ruby Walsh taking over in the saddle from the sidelined Cooper, the market leader jumped well and travelled powerfully into the home straight.

Nearly Nama'd briefly threatened to make a race of it on his first start in well over a year, but A Toi Phil quickened up well and skipped over the final fence to seal an eight-length success.

"I was worried about how he would handle the real heavy ground but he was good," said Elliott.

"He's probably better in Grade Twos or Grade Threes rather than a Grade One.

"It was a good performance."

Elliott completed his fine afternoon's work with 6-4 favourite Minellafordollars, who was produced with a well-timed challenge by Jamie Codd in the bumper.

The trainer's hot streak earlier came to fleeting end as Jetstream Jack could finish only third behind Mick The Jiver (3-1) in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final.

There were plenty in with chances rounding the home turn, but it was Eoghan O'Grady's grey who picked up best to score impressively in the hands of David Splaine.

O'Grady said: "He loves that ground and David gave him a super ride.

"That could be it for this year and if the ground is good in a month's time he certainly won't be running."