Gordon Elliott shaded the Leading Training Award after a pulsating week at the Cheltenham Festival, with Ruby Walsh best jockey and Ireland trouncing England n the BetBright Cup with a record number of winners.

The Meath-based handler notched six winners, three seconds and three thirds to just edge out Willie Mullins whose six winners, two seconds and four thirds weren't quite enough to earn another title at Prestbury Park.

Elliott had looked home and hosed after two days, with five winners before his great rival had even got on the board.

However, the complexion changed when Mullins rattled in a four-timer on Thursday and briefly went ahead thanks to a double on Friday through Arctic Fire in the County Hurdle and Penhill in the Albert Bartlett.

Elliott drew level again on six when Champagne Classic won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, and that was enough to give the County Meath handler the title on countback.

"It's been an amazing week," said Elliott.

"To beat Willie, with the strength he has - and he's an amazing trainer - is brilliant.

"It's a credit to the staff and the owners, I'm part of a team so we'll enjoy it.

"Coming over I was hoping for one and we won the first race with Labaik so everything else has been a bonus.

"It's unbelievable, we had three winners Tuesday and had a bit of a drink, too much so we haven't touched a drop since. When we get home next week we'll have a staff party."

Ruby Walsh's four-timer on the third afternoon was enough for him to clinch the jockeys' title for the 11th time.

Robbie Power was second thanks to his final-day double, which made it three for the week, while there were a host of jockeys on two winners.

Great Britain's misery was ended as the early as the second race on the final day when victory for the Willie Mullins-trained Arctic Fire in the County Hurdle gave Ireland an unassailable lead in the BetBright Cup.

Though GB had started the four days as favourite, the dominance of Mullins and Elliott in particular ensured the trophy went across the Irish Sea with a final demoralising scoreline of 19-9 .