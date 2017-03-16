Nichols Canyon reeled in the courageous Lil Rockerfeller after benefiting from a superb waiting ride from Ruby Walsh, who was teaming up with trainer Willie Mullins to land a treble on the penultimate day of the Cheltenham Festival.

It was only his second attempt at three miles, but the seven-year-old showed he had no problem getting the trip.

He was held up in the early stages as 2015 winner Cole Harden set a strong pace that had the field well strung out.

When he faded out of contention Lil Rockerfeller set sail for home, but Nichols Canyon (10-1) was produced to lead on the run-in and score by three-quarters of a length.

Unowhatimeanharry, the 5-6 favourite, was three and a half lengths away in third without ever looking like continuing his winning run.

Nichols Canyon strikes in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle to give Mullins and Walsh a hat-trick on the day #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/byDWZXBPqk — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2017

Owner Graham Wylie was celebrating a fourth success in the race after three-time victor Inglis Drever, and he said: "When I told Willie to buy a horse for me, he rang me up and said 'I think I've found you the next Inglis Drever'.

"He looks like Inglis Drever as he's only a pony, but he flew up the hill. Ruby told me he'd ride him like that to make sure he got the trip.

"It wasn't until approaching the last I thought he might get placed, never mind win.

"With the problems with Faugheen and Annie Power we thought he'd be a Champion Hurdle horse, but it hasn't gone right.

"It's only been the last two weeks he's started to show anything, but this is great. Willie is a genius."

Walsh said: "He's a little warrior.

"He switched off, he jumped and we just crept away.

"Lil Rockerfeller was battling back at me but he kept going all the way to the line.

"He just started to come back to himself the last 10 days, Katie (Walsh) rode him at the Curragh the other day and said he worked very well.

"I'm delighted for Graham and Andrea (Wylie), this race means a lot to them."