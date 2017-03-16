Un De Sceaux put up a tremendous performance to win the Ryanair Chase and give trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Ruby Walsh a big-race double on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival after taking the JLT Novices' Chase with Yorkhill.

Un De Sceaux pulled Walsh to the front at the fifth fence and proceeded to put the opposition to the sword with a series of spectacular leaps.

Though Sub Lieutenant made inroads into the deficit on the run to the line, Un De Sceaux (7-4 favourite) was not for stopping and passed the post a length and a half clear.

Aso was six lengths away in third.

You wait two days for a winner then two come at once... Un De Sceaux

wins the Ryanair Chase for Mullins & Walsh #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/MBjWFsNLaG — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2017

Walsh said: "I was a passenger. I got him back at the first fence down the back, but he attacked and jumped and he stayed.

"The jump at the last was special. He's a cracking little horse and he's so consistent, he must be a joy to own, he's a little tiger.

"He wants soft ground at two miles which is why we went two and a half miles on better ground.

"It's been a tough year for Willie but he's taken it great, I've worked for him since I was 17 so could eulogise about him all day."