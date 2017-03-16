Presenting Percy turned the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle into a procession as he gave trainer Pat Kelly and jockey Davy Russell back-to-back victories.

Mall Dini had struck for the same team 12 months ago and Presenting Percy (11-1) followed up in devastating fashion.

Russell brought the six-year-old through the pack to lead before the final flight and storm up the hill to win from Barney Dawn, Jury Duty and The Tourard Man.

"I'd be very surprised if he was capable of winning a Pertemps off that sort of weight. That will fairly stall him, I think." - Davy Russell, after the British handicapper had allotted Presenting Percy a handicap mark of 146

Russell said of the three-and-three-quarter-length winner: "To be honest, the credit has to go to Pat Kelly, he's a master and he improved for the better ground and I'd like to apologise to Phil Smith (BHA handicapper), maybe he was right (to give him more weight that his official Irish rating).

"Probably 99 times out of 100 the handicapper does a good job, but I thought he'd been a bit harsh on him. Pat has obviously found improvement in him.

"I rode my luck a bit and jumped him off at the back, but he settled lovely and it all went well.

"I've been to a lot of sporting occasions, but this is the ultimate."