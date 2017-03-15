Fayonagh came from the last to first to land the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Gordon Elliott's mare was a 7-1 shot to add to her previous victories at Naas and Fairyhouse and though she badly missed the start, the six-year-old fairly flew home under star amateur Jamie Codd and was ultimately well on top at the line.

The victory completed doubles on the day for Elliott and Codd following the earlier success of Cause Of Causes in the Glenfarclas Chase and takes the trainer's tally to the week to five with two days to go.

Elliott said: "Five winners in two days? I can't believe it."

The Mags Mullins-trained Debuchet filled the runner-up spot, a length and a quarter away, with Nicky Henderson's Claimantakinforgan best of the British in third.