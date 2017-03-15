Douvan's aura of invincibility is no more after he was emphatically defeated by Special Tiara in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Most racegoers at the second day of the Cheltenham Festival had anticipated a routine success for the 2-9 favourite, who had won his last 14 races in the manner of an untouchable thoroughbred.

But after having occasionally jumped curiously in places, Ruby Walsh's partner was in hot water a long way from home and eventually wilted into seventh place.

Trainer Willie Mullins said: "I'm assuming something happened when he put in those huge jumps, which I've never seen him do before.

"I imagine I'll find a physical problem with him.

"I'd been hoping he's my best ever and it's my job to try and get him back if I can."

Special Tiara, conversely, dazzled for trainer Henry de Bromhead and jockey Noel Fehily, who also won the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday with Buveur D'Air.

The 11-1 chance made most of the running and still had enough verve to keep the onrushing Fox Norton at arm's length by a head.

De Bromhead said: "He seemed in great form coming into it, but it was hard to believe we could win with Douvan as he had looked so good.

"For our lad, he just tries his heart out and no-one deserves it more."

Douvan downed! Special Tiara springs a huge shock to take the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the fourth attempt #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/q0kGMUwjkx — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 15, 2017

Fehily, who won the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, said: "Unbelievable. He's such a great ride, he's everything a two-mile chaser should be. He's a very good horse.

"I didn't so (beat Douvan), but I thought I had a great chance of being second. I got over the last and was surprised something hadn't come to me, but I knew he wasn't stopping.

"He has one way of running and that's flat to the mat and jump - I just let him get on with it.

"I've always loved two-mile chasers, the Champion Chase is the one you want to win. To win it is fantastic."

Winning trainer Henry de Bromhead said: "It's an amazing day, I'm just so pleased for everyone involved.

"He seemed in great form coming into it, but it was hard to believe (could win) with Douvan and everything else - Douvan had looked so good.

"For our lad, he just tries his heart out and no-one deserves it more.

"I thought he jumped the slickest he's ever jumped. Often he jumps a bit high. Incredible.

"Any day you win a Grade One at Cheltenham is just an amazing day."