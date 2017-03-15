Willoughby Court showed stunning bravery to land the Neptune Investment Management Novice' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 14-1 chance, trained by Ben Pauling and ridden by David Bass, had looked a sitting duck once Neon Wolf made his move.

But try as he might along the run-in, the 2-1 favourite could not get on level terms with the front-running Willoughby Court, who was announced the winner after a photo-finish, getting the nod by a head.

"My horse drifted right and drifted left again," said Bass when asked if there had been interference.

"It's brilliant for Ben and his team. I'm so grateful to him and his owners to ride a nice horse like this."

"I thought I was always holding him (Neon Wolf). This lad stays well and it's fantastic for Ben, who is a really good trainer."

Messire Des Obeaux finished third at odds of 8-1. Consul De Thaix, trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by JP McManus, suffered a fatal injury after he fell at the sixth-last flight.

Willoughby Court's owner Paul Rooney said: "Ben and his team got this horse on top form. You never know how things will work out, but he came here with a good chance."

Pauling was claiming a first Cheltenham Festival victory and said: "It feels as good as I ever hoped it would, if not better. It means a huge amount."

Pauling added: "I don't think he'll run again this season, he had a hard race. He'll definitely be going chasing next season, as you saw there his jumping is excellent and I'm sure he'll be electric over fences.

"Paul has been a supporter of mine since my second season. I literally had 12 horses when he joined me."

Trainer Harry Fry was proud in defeat after the previously unbeaten Neon Wolf succumbed by such a slender margin.

The Dorset handler said: "He has ran a great race and all credit to the winner, who has just pulled out more and more.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the run. We had a certain Rock On Ruby finish second, beaten a short head, in this race and he didn't do too bad.

"We would have liked to have won, but all credit to Ben Pauling and his team as it was a fantastic performance.

"He was second best on the day but he ran a good race. We will get home and look forward to having an exciting young horse on our hands.

"He got the trip no problem and was coming back at the end, but the winner kept pulling out a bit more.

"The owner is very keen on Punchestown, so we will have a look and see. The first thing is to make sure he comes out of this OK."