Fourteen horses have been declared for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The Willie Mullins-trained Djakadam, runner up for the last two years, currently disputes favouritism with the Colm Tizzard pair Cue Card and Native River.

Djakadam heads a formidable Irish challenge that includes Irish Gold Cup hero Sizing John - a first runner in the blue riband for Jessica Harrington - and Henry de Bromhead's Champagne West.

Gordon Elliott has declared both Outlander and Empire Of Dirt, though the latter is set to instead line up in the Ryanair Chase on Thursday.

Jonjo O'Neill saddles More Of That and Minella Rocco, while Bristol De Mai, Smad Place, Saphir Du Rheu, Tea For Two and Irish Cavalier complete the field.

Cue Card came to grief three fences from the finish 12 months ago and has since won a third Betfair Chase at Haydock.

The 11-year-old proved no match for stable companion Thistlecrack when chasing back-to-back victories in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen's Day, but got back on the winning trail at Ascot last month.

His stablemate Native River has enjoyed a fantastic campaign thus far, winning the Hennessy at Newbury, the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow and last month's Denman Chase at Newbury.