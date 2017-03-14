Buveur D'Air led home a one-two for trainer Nicky Henderson and owner JP McManus in the Stan James Champion Hurdle as Noel Fehily’s mount powered away from My Tent Or Yours, who finished second in the race for the third time.

Henderson became the most successful trainer in the history of the race as he secured his sixth victory in the two-mile showpiece.

Petit Mouchoir was third after cutting out much of the running.

Fehily said of the 5-1 winner: "Early on I felt I was doing too much and I thought it took me a while to get him switched off.

"He's just a very good horse. It's just fantastic. It was a great performance."

Buveur D'Air was sleek and assured in his jumping as Fehily and his companion glided into the lead before the last flight.

My Tent Or Yours deserves fulsome praise at the grand old age of 10, but Aidan Coleman's partner never looked a genuine threat to the winner.

Buveur D'Air is now unbeaten in four starts this season, but he began the campaign over fences.

However, Henderson and McManus made the decision to revert to hurdling, with his facile victory at Sandown in February a sign of things to come.

3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) result

1 Buveur D'air 5-1

2 My Tent Or Yours 16-1

Henderson said of Buveur D'Air, who was third in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle 12 months ago: "He won his two novice chases, but I just knew there was more there over hurdles.

"It was before Faugheen came out of the race that I said we'd go back (over hurdles).

"He's not very flashy at home but you had to feel that there was unfinished business.

"It was a very open race, but I just knew he was a very talented horse."

