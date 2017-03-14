Gordon Elliott completed a famous treble as Tiger Roll scored in the JT McNamara National Hunt Chase on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
After the earlier wins of Labaik (25-1) and Apple's Jade (7-2), Tiger Roll - a winner of the Triumph Hurdle over two miles in 2014 - triumphed in the four-miler at 16-1.
The seven-year-old jumped poorly and was pulling rider Lisa O'Neill's arms out running down the hill, but he picked up from the home turn for a ready three-length success.
Missed Approach was second ahead of Haymount in third.
O'Neill said: "It's surreal, to be honest. It's an overwhelming feeling.
"I was just hoping up the hill that there was nothing there to pass me.
"It's a good team effort and it's absolutely brilliant."
Elliott said of the jockey: "She's decent and is an absolute star.
"She pre-trains our horses and does everything for us.
"She's an absolute star and I'm delighted for her."
Un Temps Pour Tout showed guts and class to record back-to-back renewals of the Ultima Handicap Chase.
David Pipe's inmate fought back like a seriously tough beast to get the measure of 5-1 favourite Singlefarmpayment after a pulsating finish.
A photo-finish was called, but Tom Scudamore’s partner, who was saddled with top weight, had just enough in reserve when it mattered.
Pipe said of the 9-1 winner: "I'm absolutely thrilled and Tom has given him an amazing ride.
"It was a great performance from the horse under top weight and it was a tougher race than last year, I thought.
"He found a lot under pressure, he's not very big but he finds a lot and he's a good horse on a going day."
Scudamore said: "Pipe's a genius, nothing more needs to be said.
"He's a different horse in the spring and he loves the hill. I knew halfway up the run-in I'd win, he's so tough.
"I'm so pleased for everyone."
Un Temps Pour Tout's winning distance was a short head, with Noble Endeavor and Buywise third and fourth respectively.
Tully East was an 8-1 winner of the Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase.
Alan Fleming's charge was produced with a well-timed challenge by Denis O'Regan and galloped all the way to the line to beat Gold Present into second.
Two Taffs was third and Powersbomb was fourth.