Altior justified his short price in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy, but Charbel's departure when still holding every chance made his task considerably easier.

Charbel capsized two fences from home, allowing the 1-4 favourite to bat away runner-up Cloudy Dream from there to score by six lengths.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: "They went a good gallop and Charbel was still galloping away, but we jumped and travelled well.

"We knew he'd come up the hill. He's very, very good and there's a lot to look forward to.

"We've gone down the chase route and we'll have to stick to that now."

On immediate plans, he added: "It's not the sort of thing we need to jump to straight after the race, but there's no reason why you shouldn't run again, Sandown would be the obvious way of going but he won't go to Aintree. If he's going to run again, I would have thought Sandown."

Charbel's jockey David Bass said: "I'm fine. It was a very tricky fence and it claims quite a few of us.

"He didn't jump it badly, he just knuckled on landing."