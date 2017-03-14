The first race of the Cheltenham Festival went to Ireland as Labaik claimed the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle for trainer Gordon Elliott and 17-year-old jockey Jack Kennedy.

The grey six-year-old belied odds of 25-1 to readily deny compatriot and 3-1 favourite Melon by two and a quarter lengths.

"Words can't describe what it's like," Kennedy told ITV Racing.

"I was probably a little bit far back but they went a good gallop.

"It couldn't have gone any better.

Labaik's career had been blighted by truculence as he has twice refused to race and was hardly a willing runner when sixth at Naas last month.

25-1 shot Labaik springs a huge shock in the opener under a brilliant ride by 17-year-old Jack Kennedy to beat 3-1JF Melon #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/65dJi2vHh3 — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 14, 2017

Labaik benefited from a stealthy Kennedy ride as he only burst into contention after the long-time leader Cilaos Emery faded after the last flight.

The much-vaunted Melon turned in a really accomplished display for one so inexperienced, but Ruby Walsh's partner could simply not live with the winner, who was providing Kennedy with a first Festival triumph.

River Wylde finished third but was another eight lengths in arrears.