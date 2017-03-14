Un De Sceaux features in an eight-strong cast for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Willie Mullins' nine-year-old is unbeaten this season and looked in especially good order when he accounted for Uxizandre in the rearranged Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham in January.

Uxizandre won the Ryanair Chase two years ago and will renew rivalry with Un De Sceaux on what will be just his second start since he provided Sir Anthony McCoy with his final Festival success in March 2015.

Empire Of Dirt (Gordon Elliott) and Sub Lieutenant (Henry de Bromhead) carry the Gigginstown House Stud silks of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary.

Alary, Aso and the Nicky Henderson-trained duo of Josses Hill and Vaniteux are also involved.