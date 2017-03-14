Unowhatimeanharry is one of 16 declarations for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Harry Fry's inmate has won his last eight races and is likely to be sent on his way the hot favourite for the feature race on day three.

Cole Harden won the race two years ago and is back again for the Warren Greatrex team, with 2014 champion hurdler Jezki also involved.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Jezki is one of six Irish declarations for the Stayers' Hurdle, with Willie Mullins responsible for Clondaw Warrior, Nichols Canyon and Shaneshill.

Snow Falcon (Noel Meade) and Dedigout (Gordon Elliott) have also made the journey across the Irish Sea.