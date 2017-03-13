Douvan will face nine rivals in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

The brilliant seven-year-old is unbeaten in 13 starts since joining Willie Mullins and is nine from nine over fences.

He has won at the last two Festivals in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Arkle Trophy and is a red-hot favourite to complete the hat-trick and provide his trainer with a first success in the two-mile event.

The only other Irish-trained contender is Henry de Bromhead's Special Tiara, who has finished third in the last two renewals.

Heading the home challenge is Colin Tizzard's Fox Norton. The son of Lando made a hugely impressive debut for his trainer in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November but was no match for Altior on his return from injury in last month's Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

Tizzard has a second string to his bow in Sizing Granite, while Tom George also fires a twin assault, with the ultra-consistent God's Own joined by stablemate Sir Valentino.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Garde La Victoire, Nicky Richards' northern challenger Simply Ned, Kerry Lee's Top Gamble and Traffic Fluide from Gary Moore's stable complete the field.