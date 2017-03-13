Cue Card and Native River are reported to be thriving at Colin Tizzard's base as the Gold Cup looms at Cheltenham.

The former fell three out 12 months ago when still going well, and although he is now an 11-year-old he showed his current well-being when trotting up in the Ascot Chase last month.

Native River, meanwhile, has been one of the stories of the season to date, winning the Hennessy Gold Cup, Welsh National and Denman Chase.

Tizzard's son and assistant, Joe, said: "Both Native River and Cue Card schooled on Tuesday. I don't think I've ever seen Cue Card school so well it was like he was on springs. Native River was really good, too. I rode Native River myself this (Sunday) morning and he felt superb.

"There is not much between them. They've both had beautiful prep runs and they are going into the Gold Cup in their best form, I'm sure of it. All we need now is a bit of luck and what will be will be."

Writing in his Coral blog, Tizzard added: "I know there's this stat about how long it's been since an 11-year-old has won the Gold Cup but we look at Cue Card every morning and try to think he's an 11-year-old, and we can't see one bit of difference between now and how he was four years ago. He is every bit as enthusiastic.

"His form is every bit as good this season as it has been in previous seasons. Probably his best ever run was at Aintree last year. On that form you'd say he'll go very close in the Gold Cup. He doesn't show us any signs at all that he is ageing and he will bring the house down if he wins.

"I'm not biased though and I'm sitting on the fence as I don't think there's a great deal between Native River and Cue Card. If they jump the last upsides that would be fantastic and I'll just be shouting them both on. I'll take a 1-2 either way round."