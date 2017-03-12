Yanworth heads a 12-strong field declared for the Stan James Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Alan King's runner heads the betting having landed the Coral Hurdle at Ascot, the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton and the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton so far this season.

The seven-year-old is one of three runners for leading owner JP McManus along with the Nicky Henderson-trained pair of Buveur D'Air and My Tent Or Yours.

Henderson also saddles Brain Power in a bid to win the race for a record sixth time.

Ch'Tibello, Cyrus Darius, Moon Racer, Sceau Royal and The New One complete the home team.

The Irish challenge is headed by Henry de Bromhead's Irish Champion Hurdle winner Petit Mouchoir.

Willie Mullins, who has saddled four of the last six winners of the two-mile showpiece, relies on Footpad and Wicklow Brave, with Vroum Vroum Mag instead declared for the Mares' Hurdle later in the day.