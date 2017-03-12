Movewiththetimes became the latest Cheltenham Festival casualty after being ruled out of Tuesday's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle through injury.

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old emerged as a serious contender for the Festival curtain-raiser when narrowly beaten by Ballyandy in last month's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

He was a best-price 6-1 for the Supreme, but will not line up after suffering a setback.

Nicholls told Betfair: "Movewiththetimes was a little bit sore behind after a routine canter this morning and it looks like he has pulled a muscle behind.

"I'm gutted that he will not be able to go to Cheltenham as he was one of my best chances of the week.

"As it doesn't look too serious we will try to have him ready for Aintree or maybe Punchestown."

Listen to all the action from Cheltenham live on RTÉ Radio next week from 1pm on Radio 1 Extra and LW, and on the Ray D'Arcy Show from 3pm.