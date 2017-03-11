Cue Card, Native River and Djakadam are vying for favoritism as 14 remain in contention for for Friday's Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, the feature event on the final day of the Festival.

Cue Card and Native River, who are both trained by Colin Tizzard, have been battling it out at the head of the market after Cue Card emerged an impressive winner of the Ascot Chase last time.

Native River added to his Hennessy and Welsh National successes when winning his prep race in the Denman Chase at Newbury.

Willie Mullins' Djakadam, who has finished second in the last two Gold Cups, has also been well supported and has edged out the Tizzard pair at the head of the market on the exchanges. He is one of five Irish-trained contenders.

Gordon Elliott was forced to rule Don Poli out on Friday but he still has Outlander and Empire Of Dirt in the mix.

Jessica Harrington's Sizing John and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Champagne West are other leading hopes from Ireland.

Paul Nicholls, who has won the race four times, relies upon outsider Saphir Du Rheu and while stable jockey Sam Twiston-Davies is pleased to take the ride, he rates Djakadam as the horse he would most like to partner.

He told ITV4's The Opening Show: "We have Saphir Du Rheu, but with the top three, they could be very hard to beat.

"I ride Saphir Du Rheu but if (I wasn't), I would like to be on Djakadam.

"He's been there before, his form is rock-solid and he's been freshened up for the race.

"There's a lot to like about him."

The rider's father, Nigel Twiston-Davies, won the race with Imperial Commander back in 2010 and has Bristol De Mai in contention this time.

Jonjo O'Neill is doubly represented with Minella Rocco and More Of That, while the list of hopefuls is completed by Irish Cavalier, Smad Place and Tea For Two.