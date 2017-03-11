Joseph O'Brien, Robbie Power and Ted Walsh joined host Hugh Cahill for the Game On Cheltenham Preview, where they revealed their leading fancies for next week's four-day National Hunt extravaganza.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Melon - Ted Walsh

Melon failed to impress on the Flat when trained by Nicolas Clement, but the French recruit had quite the reputation even before he made his debut for Willie Mullins at Leopardstown at the end of January.

Sent off a heavily-backed 4-9 favourite, his supporters never had a moment’s worry, as he cruised to a 10-length victory.

Other boast stronger form and have done more on the clock, but Ted Walsh believes a bet on Melon is a bet on his trainer, who holds the son of Medicean in high esteem.

“Willie Mullins has said he loves this horse,” Walsh said.

“He’s working really well. He thinks he’s a huge chance. He’s produced the likes of Vautour and Douvan to win it as well. He doesn’t say that he’s as good as them, he wouldn’t have to be. But if you respect Willie Mullins you back this horse.

“If you ignore Willie Mullins and just look at what you saw at Leopardstown you question it, because he won a very ordinary maiden hurdle, albeit that he won it in a canter, he’s only had one run over hurdles.”

Champion Hurdle

Yanworth - Joseph O’Brien

There’s nothing flashy about Alan King’s Champion Hurdle favourite, but he looks certain to put in a big run on the return to this more demanding tracking after wins at Kempton and Wincanton on his two most recent starts.

His win at speed-favouring Kempton is arguably the best performance, from a time perspective, of all the main trials for hurdling’s blue riband.

Joseph O’Brien is a fan and said: ”I think Yanworth has a great chance.

“He’s a tough horse, a strong traveller, when he comes off the bridle he may be a bit lazy, but he always gets the job done.”

RSA Chase

Acapella Bourgeois - Robbie Power & Ted Walsh

Acapella Bourgeois recorded a remarkable 32-length victory at Navan on his most recent start and trainer Sanrdra Hughes believes her charge should be favourite for this contest.

However, sectional times suggest that the jockeys’ on Acapella Bourgeois’ rivals were caught napping as Roger Loughran was given far too much rope up front as he built a big lead without having to expend too much energy.

But Robbie Power and Ted Walsh are believers

“I think Acapella Bourgeois has a great chance,” Power said.

“I think Acapella Bourgeois, if there’s cut in the ground, at 8-1 is a good each-way bet. He jumps and stays.”

Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle

Bacardys - Ted Walsh

Bacardys won the Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on his most recent outing, reeling in stablemate Bunk Off Early, who paid the price for racing keenly for much of the trip.

Third in last season’s bumper at Cheltenham, Ted Walsh believes Bacardys is destined for a place at the very least.

“He was a good winner at Leopardstown in a good competitive race,” Walsh said.

“He ran well in the bumper there last year. He was going to win in a canter at Cork when he fell. He was struggling a bit at Leopardstown but there was a bit of chat that he wasn’t 100% on the day. There was a question mark whether he was going to run or not. He had a stone bruise and he still won.

“I’d say at 5-1 or 6-1 he’s sure to be in the first three. He mightn’t win but you won’t lose if you’d a few quid each-way on him."

Stayers’ Hurdle

Unowhatimeanharry - Ted Walsh

Last year’s Albert Bartlett winner hasn’t put a hoof wrong since graduating out of novice company.

His grinding style is just what you want from a stayer and he’s unbeaten in four visits to the Cotswolds.

Ted Walsh rates him as the best value of the week’s bankers.

“He’s won around the track. He’s got a great man on his back. He should be hard to beat.

“If you’re in to backing 11-10 shots, he’s as good a 11-10 bet as you’re going to get.”

Jezki - Robbie Power

Robbie Power hopes that a return to a livelier surface will help Jezki return to top form.

The 2014 Champion Hurdle winner was no match for Tombstone on his most recent outing at Gowran Park, but Power attributed that defeat to the testing ground.

“I wouldn’t rule out Jezki, he seems in good form at home,” Power revealed.

“He’s a Champion Hurdle winner, he’s won over three miles before at Punchestown where he beat Hurricane Fly.

“He could be a good each-way bet.

“I’d put a line through his run at Gowran Park the last day. It was a swamp.”

Ryanair Chase

Empire Of Dirt - Robbie Power

A winner in handicap company at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, Empire Of Dirt could be the one to benefit if habitual frontrunner Un De Sceaux does a little too much up front, with Robbie Power envisaging a possible speed duel in the early stages between Willie Mullins’ runner and Uxizandre.

“I think Empire of Dirt will take a bit of beating,” Power opined.

“The race could just play into his hands.

“You’re going to have two very good jockeys on Un De Sceaux and Uxizandre in Ruby Walsh and Mark Walsh. They probably won’t let each other take each other on, but they’ll be going plenty quick enough and it just might fall Empire of Dirt’s way.”

Gold Cup

Sizing John - Robbie Power

Sizing John has proven a revelation since stepping up in trip. However, his win last time out in the Irish Gold Cup came in a race run at a sedate early pace. Will he stay the Gold Cup trip at race run at a faster tempo? Robbie Power seems to think so.

“I’m fairly confident he’ll stay,” Power said.

“His pedigree suggests he’ll stay.

“Every time I’ve ridden him - and he did his last strong piece of work this morning - he just gives the impression that all he does is stay.”

Listen to all the action from Cheltenham live on RTE Radio next week, from 1pm on Radio 1 Extra and LW, and on the Ray D'Arcy Show from 3pm.