Adrian Maguire is seriously considering giving up training after admitting racing is costing him money.

The County Cork trainer revealed he had only "five paying horses" after having a winner with Knockraha Pylon in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase at Thurles.

"Things are getting tougher and tougher for everyone training horses and (I) just can't make ends meet now. It's costing me money to be training horses," Maguire told At The Races.

"I've no other choice (but to think of handing in training licence). It's just not happening.

"If something is costing you money, you can't be doing it.

"I've five paying horses. That's what I'm down to and I'm open to offers, obviously in some aspect with horses, a role.

"It's getting tougher, I'm not the only one, but that's the way it is with me."

Maguire, 45, returned to Ireland to train following his recovery from serious injuries sustained in a bad fall at Warwick in 2002 that ended his riding career, after he had more than 1000 winners.

He added of his winner: "She put in a great round of jumping and Paul (Townend) gave her a super ride. She popped away and things worked out.

"There is a Listed chase here in a couple of weeks time. We'll have a look at that and see how she is."