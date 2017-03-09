Douvan will face a maximum of 14 rivals in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

One of those could be odds-on Arkle Trophy favourite Altior, who has been left in the two-mile showpiece by Nicky Henderson.

Douvan's trainer Willie Mullins can also call on the Ryanair Chase-bound Un De Sceaux and the mare Vroum Vroum Mag, who holds a number of entries at the meeting.

Altior's stablemate L'Ami Serge is in line to head back over fences, while Tom George is represented by God's Own, who was second in the Arkle in 2015 and fourth in this race 12 months ago, and Sir Valentino.

Kerry Lee has supplemented Tom Gamble, as she goes in search of a first Festival winner next week.

Fox Norton and Sizing Granite are Colin Tizzard's hopes, with Garde La Victoire, Special Tiara, Simply Ned, Traffic Fluide and Uxizandre completing the 15-strong list.