A Classic Godolphin-Coolmore confrontation is on the cards after Group One winners Wuheida and Rhododendron were among 57 entries for the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on 7 May.

Both powerhouses have an eight-strong team of entries with Wuheida, winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac, leading the way for Godolphin and Rhododendron, who got the better of her stablemate Hydrangea in the Fillies' Mile, spearheading the Aidan O'Brien-trained team.

Alongside Wuheida, trainer Charlie Appleby is responsible for three of the other Godolphin entries. They are May Hill Stakes second Grecian Light, the 10-length Newmarket maiden winner Sobetsu and promising Dubawi filly Fashion Theory.

Appleby gave the run down on his four possibles.

"Wuheida has spent the winter in Dubai and has done very well," he said.

"She is going great and has strengthened up - she's always been a lovely, scopey filly and everything that you would like to see happen in terms of physical development has happened.

"Her preparation is all being geared towards the 1000 Guineas and it has always been the plan for her to go straight there without a prep race as she is a very clean-winded, straightforward filly.

"The stiff mile at Newmarket will suit her. We have always thought that the further she goes the better she will go and in the longer term we see her as an Oaks filly.

"Grecian Light has stayed in England and has done a lot better than we could have imagined over the past few months. We will take in a trial with her and then see where we are.

"Sobetsu scoped dirty after her fifth in the Fillies' Mile and is another one that is currently in Dubai.

"We toyed with running her out there but decided against it and she looks a million dollars at the moment. She needs to redeem herself and will be pointed towards a trial.

"Fashion Theory is still a maiden and has the highest mountain to climb to get to the Guineas. But she has done particularly well through the winter and if she were to post an impressive maiden win it could put her in the picture."

O'Brien can also call on Cheveley Park Stud Stakes first and second, Brave Anna and Roly Poly.

Other British-trained hopes include Sea Of Grace, winner of an Irish Group Three who has recently transferred to the William Haggas yard; Andrew Balding's Poet's Vanity, successful in the Oh So Sharp Stakes and Rockfel Stakes runner-up Fair Eva from Roger Charlton's stable.