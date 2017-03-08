Former England star Michael Owen intends to make his riding debut in a charity race at Ascot later this year.

The ex-Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Newcastle and Stoke striker will line up in the Prince's Countryside Fund Charity Race on 24 November as he seeks to realise his dream of riding in a race.

Owen, along with his wife Louise, owns Manor House Stables in Cheshire from where Tom Dascombe has trained since 2009.

The Owens have enjoyed plenty of big-race success with the handler, most notably with the ill-fated Irish St Leger winner Brown Panther.

Delighted to announce that I will be riding in the @countrysidefund charity horse race @Ascot on Friday 24th November! pic.twitter.com/7fNFm9SYwy — michael owen (@themichaelowen) March 8, 2017

Owen is already in training for the seven-furlong event, having only ridden a horse for the first time this year.

He said: "It has been a long-term ambition of mine to learn how to ride and race, but as a professional footballer it was not possible. Now I have set myself the target of competing in the Prince's Countryside Fund Charity Race at Ascot.

"It's a brilliant cause and I can't wait to get started; it is going to take a lot of hard work over the next few months, but I am really looking forward to it."