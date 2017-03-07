Gordon Elliott's Outlander tops the weights for the £500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National as he seeks to land that elusive first success in the Fairyhouse feature on Easter Monday.

Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Outlander has been allotted 11st 10lb, followed by stable companions Empire Of Dirt and Don Poli on 11st 8lb and 11st 7lb respectively.

Another of Elliott's leading hopes is Noble Endeavour, with 11st. The Co Meath handler is responsible for 28 of the 124 entries for the feature event on 17 April.

Last year's winner Rogue Angel, who has been handed 10st 10lb this time, is among five entries made by Mouse Morris.

"He's been in good form since the Thyestes. He's a spring horse and wants better ground," said Morris.

"I'm planning to run him somewhere before one of the Nationals but he won't run on Sunday as the ground will be too testing."

Alpha Des Obeaux (10st 7lb) and 2015 winner Thunder And Roses (10st 6lb) are also among the Morris team.

Mouse Morris' National winners Rogue Angel (l) and Thunder And Roses

"I'm happy with the weight Alpha Des Obeaux has got," said Morris.

"It's a lovely racing weight. The prize-money for the race is a big carrot. It comes over four weeks after Cheltenham so it's a big enough gap.

"A lot will depend on what happens next week in the RSA. The Irish National has proved a good race in the past for novices and it's been a lucky race for me.

"I won it as a jockey and twice as a trainer.

"Thunder And Roses runs so well around Fairyhouse, so we'll probably aim him at that.

Willie Mullins fields 14 possibles as he tries to end his Irish National hoodoo, with Alelchi Inois on 11st 5lb.

His leading novice chaser Bellshill has been given 10st 9lb, while early 10-1 co-favourite The Crafty Butcher is on 9st 9lb.

Mullins has also entered his recent Fairyhouse winner Pleasant Company (10st 8lb).

There are 24 British entries, with Jonjo O'Neill responsible for five, including the 2014 winner Shutthefrontdoor (10st 4lb), Minella Rocco (11st 4lb) and More Of That (11st 3lb).

David Pipe has made four entries, headed by Un Temps Pour Tout (11st 1lb), while Kerry Lee has put in Bishops Road (10st 5lb) and Goodtoknow (10st 1lb).

Kim Bailey is doubly represented with Harry Topper (10st) and Knockanrawley (9st 8lb).

Paul Nichols has Saphir Du Rheu (11st 2lb) and Le Mercurey (10st 10lb), with Vyta Du Roc (9st 10lb) a possible runner for Nicky Henderson.

Watch live coverage of the Boylespoirts Irish Grande National on RTÉ2 Television on Monday 17 April.