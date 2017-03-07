Enda Bolger feels On The Fringe has had a better preparation this season as he aims for a third successive victory in the Foxhunter Challenge Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

With regular partner Nina Carberry out of action at the moment as she is expecting her first baby, leading amateur Jamie Codd has stepped in for the ride.

On The Fringe has won at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown for the last two seasons and ran a respectable race on his comeback behind Foxrock.

"Every day Jamie rides him, he gets more familiar with the horse and he had a smile on his face pulling up after they worked at Leopardstown (on Sunday). The horse is as fresh as paint after that day out," Bolger told The Irish Times.

"He has actually had a better preparation this time. An abscess in a foot held him up for most of January last season and it was a rush to get him to Leopardstown. This time he nearly pinched the Leopardstown race against a very good and fitter horse in Foxrock.

"It was very encouraging and now we're just putting the final pieces of the jigsaw together with him. He's certainly in great form and gives no indication he isn't as good as ever."