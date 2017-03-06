Noel Fehily will be reunited with Buveur D'Air in the Stan James Champion Hurdle and Unowhatimeanharry in the Sun Bet Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Fehily was ever-present in the saddle during the Nicky Henderson-trained Buveur D'Air's novice campaign over hurdles last season and also steered Harry Fry's Unowhatimeanharry to four consecutive victories, including when successful in the Albert Bartlett 12 months ago.

He lost the rides on both horses after they were snapped up by leading owner JP McManus, but with retained rider Barry Geraghty sidelined by injury, Fehily has been called up once again.

McManus' racing manager Frank Berry said: "Noel knows both horses well, so it makes sense for him to ride them."

Buveur D'Air is set to be one of three McManus representatives in the Champion Hurdle, with Mark Walsh booked to ride the Alan King-trained favourite Yanworth and Aidan Coleman set to partner Henderson's My Tent Or Yours, who has twice finished runner-up in the race.

Unowhatimeanharry is set to be joined by Jessica Harrington's 2014 Champion Hurdle hero Jezki in the Stayers' Hurdle, with Walsh set to get the leg-up on the latter.

McManus has also finalised riding plans for his Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup contenders, with Walsh on More Of That and Coleman aboard Minella Rocco.

"Those are the plans at the minute, subject to everyone staying in one piece," Berry added.