Irish riders Shane Swetneam and Conor Swail filled the top two places on the podium in the $200,000 four-star Grand Prix in Florida.

Cork rider Sweetnam took took the winners prize, while Down’s Swail finished in second.

Earlier in the day, Tipperary's Denis Lynch collected a new motor car with a runner-up finish in the Dortmund Grand Prix in Germany.

The results cap an incredible weekend for Irish Equestrian sport after Ireland won the Florida Nations Cup on Friday and Kildare's Judy Reynolds won her first ever five-star Dressage Grand Prix in Dortmund on Saturday.