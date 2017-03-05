Leading Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Djakadam showed his well-being in the traditional pre-festival gallops and schooling after racing at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins' charge, runner-up in chasing's blue riband in the last two seasons, was given a lead by Arkle Trophy-bound Royal Caviar before heading his stablemate towards the end of the breeze in the hands of Ruby Walsh.

Bellshill was an early faller at the first, but both he and Patrick Mullins were quickly to their feet.

Mullins said: "He's a little bit stiff afterwards, I'd have liked to have schooled him again after that, but because he was a little bit stiff it was best not to and we'll see how he is in the morning.

"Rule Supreme did fall here in a schooling session and went on to win the RSA Chase.

"I was very happy with the other two. Djakadam has not run since Christmas, but I think he is best when fresh and I was very pleased with him there today."

Mullins worked another trio of Cheltenham hopefuls, headed by JLT Novices' Chase fancy Yorkhill.

Last year's Neptune Novices' Hurdle winner warmed to the task after making fiddly mistakes at the first few obstacles, as Walsh was content to let him find his feet behind Blazer and Arbre De Vie, before allowing him an inch of rein to go and win the gallop with the minimum of effort, under a strong hold.

Mullins said of Yorkhill: "He went a bit left at the first few fences and then he jumped high and Ruby said he gave himself a bit of a fright early in the back straight, but he was electric after that when they went quicker.

"We might school him again before Cheltenham and he'll go for the JLT.

"Blazer is in a few handicaps, but he's high enough over there and is better treated over here. We might keep him at home.

"I'm not sure where we'll run Arbre De Vie, the four-miler is a possibility. It was fine bar Bellshill. That was the only blot."